Florence Crittenton holds its 13th annual Support Our Girls fundraiser

EAST HELENA — On Thursday, September 21, Florence Crittenton hosted its annual end-of-summer event, Support Our Girls.

This fundraiser is used to raise money to help transform the lives of women and children in the community.

Florence Crittenton is a family service organization that offers programs and services to families across Montana.

This year they expect to raise around $40,000 to $50,000.

This money is used to help provide services to these women and children.

“Therapeutic residential services for young, pregnant and parenting woman and their families. Some early child education programming that we have, as well as in-home visitation, parent coaching, community outreach type programs,” said Mitch Carroll, the Development Director at Florence Crittenton.

The night includes a barbecue dinner, live music, line dancing with instruction, and a one-of-a-kind creatively decorated bra auction.

Rachel Fortunato

The Western-themed event was held at Kleffner Ranch, and Western casual attire was encouraged.

“Increasing over the years, attendance, funds raised, general merriment and fun each year,” Carroll said.