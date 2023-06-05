Flathead Code Girls United "Tech Trio" earn international award

KALISPELL — A trio of girls from Code Girls United in Kalispell have added another prestigious award to their resume, being named MIT’s App Inventor Foundations’ App of the Season winner.

Named the “Tech Trio,” Makayla Davenport, Emma Anderson, and Isabelle Ashley were one of five teams from around the world given the award which recognizes apps for their design and potential impact.

The winning app called “FOUND” helps combat human trafficking among teens and young adults with a focus on missing Indigenous women.

The app allows users to report a missing person, including where that person went missing on a map database, tools on how to combat human traffickers on social media and more.

Code Girls United Executive Director Marianne Smith said the Tech Trio continues to inspire young girls in Flathead County to follow in their footsteps.

“That’s what we wanted to do when we started, really wanted to just have these doors open for the girls and also to show them that they can do these things and they can be successful as a programmer, or they can be successful in the world of technology,” said Smith.

In April, the Tech Trio took first place in the state of Montana in the congressional app challenge, presenting their app in Washington D.C. in front of Congress.