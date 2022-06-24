Fireworks to go on sale in Lewis & Clark County June 24

HELENA — June 24 marks the first day that folks can buy fireworks in Lewis & Clark County.

MTN caught up with Frank and Bill Fields, owners of Bomber Brothers Fireworks the day before they officially open for business for the year.

The Fields brothers say that the past two years have actually been their best two years.

“The only drawback has been just the supply chain issues with COVID has made fireworks hard to get, like I've had to find new suppliers,” says Frank Fields.

For example, a new shipment of fireworks they put in for last July still hasn’t shown up yet.

“And so, that container is still on its way, so we had to order from other suppliers to get us through the season,” says Frank Fields.

But it hasn’t stopped the brothers from filling their shelves with fireworks from other vendors.

“The customers come up, they're excited to be here. There are kids bouncing out of their seats, jumping to come here,” says Frank Fields.

Amidst all the fun, fire safety should be the top priority in order to protect self and state.

Deputy Fire Marshal Vince Crudele wants to remind folks to be safe and smart with the festivities this upcoming holiday season.

“So, it's really surveying the scene and making sure that there's a safety zone not only where they are igniting those fireworks but the fallout zone where they're going to end up ultimately and that that is safe for everyone,” says Crudele.

Crudele went on to say that it’s important to keep lit fireworks away from any other combustibles and to supervise children with fireworks in order to prevent fires or injury.

Nationwide, there was a 50% increase in fireworks-related deaths and injuries in 2020 compared to 2019, with 15,600 people treated in ERs for fireworks injuries.

It is illegal to light off fireworks within the city limits of Helena or on any public lands. It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and have fire retardants such as water nearby, just in case.

“We want everyone to enjoy the 4th of July celebration but ultimately, they have to do it responsibly,” says Crudele.

