Wildfire reported between Craig and Cascade

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 18:29:41-04

HELENA — A wildfire has been reported Friday afternoon between Cascade and Craig, east of I-15.

The Harris Mountain Fire is burning in the southwest end of Cascade County.

At this time it is unknown the size of the fire, but likely in the hundreds of acres according to emergency personnel. The fire is creating a large smoke plumb that can be seen more than 20 miles away.

Helicopters with water buckets can be seen making drops on the fire.

MTN has reporters en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

