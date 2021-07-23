Wildfire reported between Craig and Cascade

HELENA — A wildfire has been reported Friday afternoon between Cascade and Craig, east of I-15.

The Harris Mountain Fire is burning in the southwest end of Cascade County.

At this time it is unknown the size of the fire, but likely in the hundreds of acres according to emergency personnel. The fire is creating a large smoke plumb that can be seen more than 20 miles away.

Helicopters with water buckets can be seen making drops on the fire.

