Weather helps fire crews make progress on Harris Mountain Fire

HELENA — Firefighters on the Harris Mountain Fire say cool weather and wetting rain from the weekend kept fire activity at a minimum.

Conditions have improved to the point that the Cascade County Sheriff's Office lifted all evacuation and pre-evacuation orders around the fire in Cascade County.

On Monday, crews reinforced fireline in the West Fork of Hound Creek and on the southern edge of the fire. They were also able to remove structure protection equipment from Sheep Creek.

Two Superscooper aircraft continue help keep cool the fire in terrain not accessible to firefighters.

On Tuesday crews plan to continue to reinforce fireline in the south and west.

The fire has burned 31,591 acres and is 46 percent contained.