Harris Mountain Fire: Some evacuees allowed to return home

HELENA — Some residents who had been evacuated due to the Harris Mountain Fire were allowed to return home on Saturday evening.

Around 6:00 p.m. the Cascade County Sheriff's Office downgraded the mandatory evacuation order to a pre-evacuation order for resident from Willow Run Guest Ranch to the intersection of Adel Road and West Hound Creek Road.

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents on Adel Road south of West Hound Creek Road, Cannon Lake Lane, Sheep Creek Road (east of Willow Run) and Austin Lane.

According to fire officials about 60 residences are affected by the evacuation orders.

The Harris Mountain Fire has burned more than 27,500 acres and is just under 20 percent contained.

Fire managers say the southwest section of the fire was active overnight and burned farther into Lewis and Clark County. On Sunday crews plan to monitor fire line on the northern section of the fire and continue fire line construction on the eastern edge. Aircraft will be used to slow the fire's spread when possible.