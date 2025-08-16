Fire spotted in the North Hills of Helena

UPDATE Saturday 3:30 p.m. - Crews were able to quickly knock down the Deer Park Road Fire on Saturday afternoon, with helicopters making water drops.

(Watch helicopters fight the fire in the North Hills of Helena)

Crews quickly knock down fire north of Helena

Tri-Lakes Fire has turned over the fire to DNRC, who will be working on mopping up remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY — A new wildfire has been reported in the North Hills of Helena, called the Deer Park Road Fire, near the Causeway.

A smoke column could be seen on Saturday afternoon. Crews from multiple fire agencies in the Helena area were responding, including air support.

As of 1:45 p.m., the fire was estimated to be around 3 acres in size and burning in grass and timber.

The fire was detected by the NorthWestern Energy smoke detection alert camera in Helena.

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available. This story has been edited with more current information.

