Fire crews battling small fire near Rogers Pass

Sunset Fire
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jul 30, 2021
HELENA — The Montana DNRC and local fire crews are working to contain a small fire that has broken out near near Highway 200 on Rogers Pass.

The Sunset Fire is burning near Mile Marker 92. It is currently estimated to be around four acres and zero percent contained.

According to a press release the DNRC has prioritized response and is using helicopter and air tankers to slow the fire. The release notes that communication infrastructure in the area is threatened by the fire.

Crews are expected to work through the night to try and into Saturday to contain the fire.

There are no evacuations for the fire area, but residents and people recreating nearby are asked to avoid the area. Drivers are asked to reduced speeds in the fire area while fire crews are working.


