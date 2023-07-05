Fire crews rescue several people from Clark Fork River near Clinton

CLINTON - Several people were rescued from the Clark Fork River in the Clinton area on Monday afternoon.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) responded to the 12000 block of Crystal Creek Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. for reports of a river rescue in progress.



Crews arrived to find several people at different sports along the riverbank and on a nearby island, according to a news release.

MRFD used a rescue boat and a UTV to get all of the people to safety with only some minor injuries being reported.

Fire officials note Monday's rescues serve as a reminder of the importance of safety around rivers.

MRFD is asking people to keep the following river safety guidelines in mind:

