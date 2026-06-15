UPDATE: Fire burning on Mount Helena

Update 5:51 p.m. June 15, 2026 — The Helena Fire Department is reporting that the fire on Mount Helena is contained.

The city says command of the fire will transfer to the Montana Department of Natural Resources, which will continue to drop water via helicopter until the fire has been extinguished.

Helena Fire reported the initial size-up of the fire at about a 100 ft. x 200 ft. in a timbered area near the summit of Mount Helena. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Trailheads in the area remain closed.

No injuries have been reported with the fire.

Original story — A wildfire was reported on Mount Helena on Monday around 3:00 p.m.

Firefighters are actively responding, and the public is asked to avoid the area — including the Mount Helena Trailhead parking lot — while crews work. A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter was making water drops.

Statement from the City of Helena: "The Helena Fire Dept. and Montana Dept. of Natural Resources are responding to a fire on Mt. Helena. Ground crews are accessing the site via the Mt. Helena trailhead. Residents and visitors are asked to please stay out of the area and let emergency personnel work. Additionally, Fire staff request the public refrain from flying drones in the area to make way for aerial firefighting response."

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.