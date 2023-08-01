Fighting the heat at the Montana State Fair

It is easy to get overheated in these summer temperatures and can cause serious problems if ignored. Heat exhaustion might not be on the top of our minds when attending the fair.

Cascade County's Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) crew has ways to help.

Among other services, the CERT team provides annual flu shot clinics as well as the first aid booth at the State Fair.

Ashley Jaeger, the interim president of CERT, told me about some things they do to help fight the heat.

“We have had heat related stuff in the past couple of days, but we just remind people to keep yourself hydrated [and] make sure you eat, especially if you're on the rides,” said Jaeger.

With temperatures reaching the upper 90s, it is important to be aware and take the necessary precautions to stay safe in the heat.

It is recommended to wear loose clothing, drink lots of water, and move to a cooler area if you start to experience any dizziness, nausea, or heavy sweating.

“We do have our QRU roaming around, our quick response unit. They're basically EMTs,” said Jaeger. “If anyone needs a higher level of care, we can call QRU, and they can determine [if] they need to go to the hospital or not.”

The first aid booth is set up in the mercantile building and is happy to help in any way and provide the necessary services.

“Just be mindful of your body [and] listen to your body,” said Jaeger. “If you're not feeling well, stop by and see us and we'll have the EMTs come check you out. Just have fun and be safe.”



