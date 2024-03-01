Father-son duo have passion for engine repair

HELENA — Spring is just around the corner, so it's time to put the snowmobiles away and start those ATV engines. I sat down with a father-and-son duo who is making sure all of your recreational vehicles are safe to ride.

"It's just a passion, and then it goes beyond repair to performance," said Jeff Nardella, the owner of Nardog Performance.

He has been doing repairs for almost 40 years.

"When I was in high school, I worked at a repair shop that my uncle owned," said Nardella.

Nardella's son Justin is 26 years old and went to school at the Motorcycle Mechanic Institute.

However, he started doing repairs at a much earlier age.

Nardella said, "Since he's been five, we've been working on dirt bikes and all that stuff."

Nardella's favorite part of working with his family is watching his son work.

"He builds some pretty crazy snowmobiles," said Nardella.

While the father and son work well together, they face some challenges.

Nardella said, "I'll see something one way, and he'll see something the other way, and we got to get together to make sure we make that right decision."

Brian Bernardi has been getting repairs done by Nardella for the past 30 years, and even when they did not live in the same city, he would drive to get things fixed.

Bernardi said, "I always have stuff go wrong, and I always run over to his house to fix it. He's fixed my boats. He's fixed my vehicles."

The Nardella's moved their small engine repair business, Nardog Performance, from Livingston to Helena for many reasons.

"On the weekends, we're always here, whether at the lakes or visiting friends. It's just a great place to be," said Nardella.

The repair business starts with three technicians and already has 13 appointments scheduled.

They fix boats, RVs, UTVs, ATVs, motorcycles, jet skis, snowmobiles, and more.

Nardog Performance will officially be open on March 1st.

To contact visit their website here.