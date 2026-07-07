Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

Fatal rollover crash reported north of Helena on I-15

Fatal rollover crash reported north of Helena on I-15
Montana Highway Patrol
Fatal rollover crash reported north of Helena on I-15
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported north of Helena on Interstate 15.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 222 in the southbound lanes, in the canyon. MHP says it was a multi-vehicle rollover crash in a construction zone.

The crash is causing significant traffic delays in the area, and people are asked to avoid the area.

No information on the vehicles involved or the number of injuries has been officially reported yet.

This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as they become available.

I-15 impacted by a crash on July 7, 2026
Image - 2026-07-07T125014.516.jpeg
Image - 2026-07-07T125014.516.jpeg
MTN News
Image - 2026-07-07T131335.295.jpeg
Image - 2026-07-07T131335.295.jpeg
MTN News
Image - 2026-07-07T131327.020.jpeg
Image - 2026-07-07T131327.020.jpeg
MTN News
Image - 2026-07-07T131339.814.jpeg
Image - 2026-07-07T131339.814.jpeg
MTN News

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader