Fatal crash in North Helena Valley

MTN News
Posted at 5:06 PM, Sep 06, 2021
HELENA — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reporting a fatal accident on Diamond Springs Drive in the North Helena Valley on Monday around 11:00 a.m.

MHP Trooper Amanda Villa said a vehicle with two teenage occupants took a corner at the end of the road too fast, causing the vehicle to roll. Neither the driver or the passenger were wearing seat belts.

One occupant, a 19-year-old, was pronounced deceased upon arrival and the other, a 14-year-old, was transported to St. Peter’s Health for injuries.

Labor Day marks the end of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” More fatal crashes occur during this time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year.

Trooper Villa wants to remind the public to take extra caution when driving on Montana’s roadways, wear a seatbelt and never drive while under the influence.

There is no suspicion of alcohol or drugs having a contributing factor in the Diamond Springs Drive fatal crash at this time.

