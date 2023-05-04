Family Science Night being held at Lewis and Clark Library

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Library and the Montana Learning Center are hosting a science-themed evening by sharing fun facts about NASA as well as the current Artemis Mission.

MLC is a NASA-sponsored program that provides and promotes STEM immersive experiences such as the family science night, which is an event they helped organize along with the Lewis and Clark Library this Thursday.

Matt Backus, the Lewis and Clark Library STEAM Coordinator, says events like these are a great way to present subjects, like STEM, to children in a fun, interactive way.

"It's very important. It's great to have a place where the public can get exposure to these types of things. There are you know, the world is changing. There are a lot of stem-related job opportunities and a lot of people might not be aware of what they are or might not be able to get exposure to it any other way," said Backus.

This is the first family science night that both parties were able to organize since COVID-19 since they started the event four years prior. Ryan Hannahoe, Executive Director of the Montana Learning Center, is excited to have the event back.

"We are super excited to be back for family science night and you know, it's just good to that excitement in the community, excited about science technology and we're just really, really proud to be back at the Lewis and Clark Library," said Hannahoe.

The evening event will start at 6:30 Thursday night and will have real moon rocks, a meteor fragment, and a presentation on the current NASA Artemis Mission.

Participants will also be able to bring home a vial of simulated moon soil.

"Science itself, you know, what we're trying to do is just make it accessible. So accessible for the whole family because it doesn't have to be complicated. You know, it should be something that everyone can understand and enjoy," said Hannahoe.

Family Science Night is geared towards students in grades 3-7 and their families. Space is limited, so registration is required to attend.