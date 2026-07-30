El Salvador man sentenced to be removed from the US after illegal reentry in Montana

MISSOULA — A 37-year-old man from El Salvador is being removed from the United States after being sentenced in federal court in Montana.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen sentenced Gabriel DeJesus Portillo-Abrego to 208 days of time served. Acting U.S. Attorney Mark Steger Smith announced the sentencing Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Portillo-Abrego pleaded guilty in March to one count of illegal reentry. He will now face removal from the country.

Court documents show he was previously deported in 2019. He later returned to the United States without proper authorization.

Belgrade police stopped his vehicle on March 1, 2025, for speeding and driving under the influence. Officers detained him following the traffic stop. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement then learned of his arrest, investigated, and confirmed he was in the country illegally. The U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case.

The prosecution is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative. The program uses federal resources to target illegal immigration, eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from violent crime.

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