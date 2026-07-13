EAST HELENA — An East Helena woman is giving neglected and orphaned animals a second chance — right out of her own home.

Donna Stanfill has spent the last four years running Momma Donna's Rescue, rehabilitating neglected pets, bottle-feeding orphaned puppies and kittens, and helping dogs develop the skills they need to find permanent homes.

Evan Charney, MTN News Kittens meeting one of the rescue dogs

What started as a small foster effort has grown into a full-time operation offering boarding, grooming, and training for dogs and cats — with a focus on animals that may have been neglected, poorly treated, or struggling with anxiety and behavioral issues.

Last year, the rescue cared for more than 40 bottle-fed puppies and kittens. This year, they have already taken in around 20.

Stanfill said every animal receives a personalized approach. New clients start with a consultation to evaluate behavior and create a training plan tailored to the pet's needs.

East Helena woman turns home into haven for rescue animals

The rescue's six-week board-and-train program covers everything from crate training and leash manners to grooming, basic commands, and social skills in public settings. At times, the home has housed as many as 13 dogs at once.

Stanfill said one of the most rewarding parts of the work is watching once-aggressive or fearful animals settle into loving homes — and hearing back from families after adoption.

"We've gotten to love a lot of different animals," Stanfill said. "It kind of seems like every time something hard in life happened for us, we'd get a new batch of brand-new puppies or just the most wonderful res dog you could ever meet in your life. Just different things like that, so it definitely goes both ways. It fulfills us as much as it helps them."

Evan Charney, MTN News A dog being groomed

Stanfill says careful screening helps make sure each animal ends up in the right forever home.