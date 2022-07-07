East Helena Valley Rodeo bolsters local economy

EAST HELENA — The East Helena Valley Rodeo is starting up this Thursday evening. The influx of people from the valley and beyond brings an economic boon for many local businesses.

“It brings people, not just East Helenans, but people from all over the valley and from Helena and from all around the state come to it. Small-town Montana really gets together for rodeos throughout the summer and East Helena’s like any other. We like to come together as a community and have our people, you know, have a good time this summer,” says East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris.

As Mayor Harris says the annual East Helena Valley Rodeo works to ultimately bring the community together. It also creates an environment in which East Helena businesses can grow.

“I think it's twofold. I think it brings people in that weekend, but I think it exposes those businesses too, you know, locals that get to see what wonderful businesses we have in East Helena and they remember them and they come back later on,” says Harris.

For example, Tabatha Reisbeck, owner and operator of Stacks Clothing Company, says that business picks up around rodeo time.

“It's definitely an extra boost. Summer really is out here,” says Reisbeck.

And when she’s not organizing the East Helena Valley Rodeo Parade, she’s helping folks get rodeo ready.

“It definitely brings a lot of people out shopping. They want outfits for the rodeo...” says Reisbeck.

The East Helena Valley Rodeo starts Thursday evening and runs through Saturday.

