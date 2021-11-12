East Helena honors service members with Veterans Day Parade

EAST HELENA — The annual Veteran’s Day parade was held Thursday in East Helena. Hundreds came out to honor those who have fought or served the USA with the military. The parade started promptly at 11 o’clock with a ceremonial cannon blast at the VFW and went down main street to Memorial Park.

Groups such as the Black Devils, Sons & Daughters of the Revolution, the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, and the Fort Harrison fire department participated in the parade.

Once at Memorial Park, the parade was greeted by a massive group of fellow veterans, family, friends, and school children from throughout the Helena area.

Jeff Schepp, Post commander of East Helena’s VFW, gave the highlight speech at Memorial Park before a meal back at the VFW.

He says that East Helena is a very supportive community, “The East Helena people are very supportive of the VFW. As well as we like to do a lot of events within the town. We work closely with the school with Thanksgiving baskets for the families that are not able to spend that type of money. We also do, at Christmas time, we do Christmas baskets for the veterans of the Helena and East Helena area.”

Tom Johnson, former commander of East Helena’s VFW reflected on what it means to be a veteran, “Well, it's all right here in the heart because veterans have a brothership and a sisterhood I guess you could say. Near and dear just because of the things we've had to go through and do. Whether you’ve been deployed or not, when you when you sign on that dotted line, you're saying you will give all if need be, for your country.”

