Watch
News

Actions

East Helena Downtown Christmas Stroll happening Thursday night

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
East Helena sign
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 12:27:37-05

EAST HELENA — The East Helena Downtown Christmas Stroll will be happening Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Hosted by the East Helena Quality Education Foundation, the event returns this year with local vendors and crafters to show their talents, free entertainment in the City Hall gym, a free kids tent with kid friendly activities in Main Street Park courtesy of J4 Automotive, donated raffle baskets, and free treats in different places throughout the stroll.

There will be buses running to take people to and from the stroll, and bus stops will be posted prior to the stroll.

More information about the event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader