Vandalism reported at Arod Lake Fishing Access Site

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is asking for help identifying whoever is responsible for vandalism at the Arod Lake Fishing Access Site west of Brady.

On April 8, FWP game warden Rod Duty received a report of damage to a latrine at the lake. He visited the site and saw that the latrine had been damaged by numerous rifle shots into the side, windows, and door, resulting in holes completely penetrating the structure. Duty believes the damage happened sometime between April 1 and April 7 and could potentially cost up to $1,000 to repair.

“It’s such a senseless thing to damage a latrine like this, and it means that angler’s license dollars now must be spent repairing the damage to this Fishing Access Site instead of upkeep and improvements for the people who use this area with their families, not to mention the obvious safety concerns,” said Duty in a news release from FWP.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Duty at 406-836-7217. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

