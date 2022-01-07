Vandalism at two Great Falls schools

GREAT FALLS — An investigation is underway to try to figure out who vandalized some Great Falls schools.

At CMR High School, “GFH Bison” was spray-painted in blue on the statue at the entrance to the parking lot.

Profanity and an "all-seeing eye" were spray painted on the recently-installed bison skull sculpture at the school.

As of Friday afternoon, the sculpture was covered up with a tarp.

Vandalism at CMR High School

There was also vandalism reported at East Middle School.

"We believe it happened sometime between the fifth, the morning of (January) 5, and last night,” said school resource officer Jesse Rosteck. "We’re working with people to try to figure out what the best route would be to remove that graffiti without damaging the artwork or the memorabilia for the school.”

If you have any information about the vandalism, you're asked to call the schools or the Great Falls Police Department.

