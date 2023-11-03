Update: Shooting suspect arrested following overnight search near Glendive

UPDATE 8:30 a.m.

The suspect was arrested Friday morning at about 8:15 a.m., the sheriff's office said on social media.

No other information was immediately released.

_______________________________________________

UPDATE 8 a.m.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office released this statement Friday morning:

On November 2nd, 2023 at approximately 2:45 p.m, an incident occurred between two male subjects on Marsh Road in Dawson County. Gunfire was exchanged between the two men. One local man was treated for minor injuries. The second subject is believed to be contained to a homestead in the area. Area Law Enforcement is on scene and has been since the situation first unfolded. This is an isolated incident, and there is currently no threat to the general public. The sheriff's office asks that the general public avoid the area as the situation is ongoing.

_________________________________________________

Update 6 a.m. Friday

Law enforcement continued Friday morning to search for the shooting suspect.

Authorities have asked people to stay away from the scene along Marsh Road.

______________________________________________________________

First Report

Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect Thursday night in Glendive.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says authorities are looking for a suspect near Marsh Road.

The sheriff's office said there are multiple victims of the shooting, which happened just before 4 p.m. in a field in a rural area near Marsh Road.

Dawson County Community College is on lockdown - as are all Glendive Public Schools facilities.

Residents within a 10-mile radius of 621 Marsh Road are being asked to lock their doors and stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.