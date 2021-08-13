Update on attempted child abduction in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff's deputies responded to the town of Belt at about 2 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a man who tried to grab a little girl off of her bike.

On Friday afternoon, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter hosted a news conference at Castner Park in Belt. He said that the man may have been driving a light brown/pewter-colored pickup truck with a missing tailgate, and that the truck may have had Montana county #8 license plates (Fergus County).

The girl told deputies she was riding her bicycle with her friends near the park, and got separated from her friends and went to turn around near the campground by the baseball field.

The man walked to the girl, grabbed her arm, and reportedly said, “Come with me." The girl said no and pulled her arm away from the man, and he then ran away. He was last seen running toward Belt along the dike.

The man is said to be in his 30s, about 6' tall, between 250 and 300 pounds, with brown shaggy hair and a medium-length brown beard.

He was wearing work boots, saggy and faded/tattered jeans, a gray shirt, and a leather bracelet that featured a dog. The girl also said he had a deep, scratchy voice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 406-454-6978.