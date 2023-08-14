Suspects in deadly crash near Belgrade charged with negligent homicide

The two suspects in a deadly hit-and-run crash between Belgrade and Manhattan earlier this month were arrested on Sunday, August 13.

The suspects, Gerald Johnson Jr, and Hollie Kittle, have both charged with negligent homicide, and Kittle was additionally charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. on August 6 when a pickup truck pulled in front of Hunter Berry, who was on a motorcycle, as the truck was turning onto Frontage Road from Thorpe Road, between Manhattan and Belgrade.

Berry crashed into the rear of the pickup truck, which left the scene. He was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center where he later died.

There is a GoFundMe to help the family with final expenses; it states: "He was a single father a brother friend and so much more his life was taken from us all far to soon, we started the gofundme page for his memorial service, we are hoping to raise enough to hold the service in Kalispell were he was born and raised." Click here if you would like to donate.

On August 7, the MHP requested the public’s help locating the pickup truck. A person with the ACME storage facility in Belgrade reportedly provided footage of a pickup truck matching the description of the one involved in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Kittle. An ACME storage representative described Kittle as a “problem tenant”.

According to the charging documents, Johnson was arrested on a warrant and told officers in an interview that Kittle drove the vehicle until the I-90 overpass on Thorpe Road then he switched into the driver’s seat.

MTN News Gerald Johnson Jr, and Hollie Kittle in court (August 14, 2023)

Johnson reportedly told officers he was driving when the crash occurred with the motorcyclist.

When Kittle was arrested, she allegedly told officers in an interview that she knew the vehicle was involved in a crash and was aware that law enforcement was investigating.

She also told officers that she repaired the taillight lens which was evidence of the crash.

Johnson and Kittle made their initial court appearances on Monday, August 14. Their next court appearance is set for Friday, September 1.



