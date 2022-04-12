Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspects allegedly stole several thousand dollars worth of parts from a church bus

Crime Watch
MTN News
Crime Watch
GFPD is trying to identify the suspects in these photos and video, and determine the current location of the white car.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 19:35:42-04

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE) The Great Falls Police Department says that an officer has identified the people in the surveillance video, and says that they are no longer suspects in the theft.

The Great Falls Police Department is trying to identify two people suspected of stealing several thousand dollars worth of vehicle parts from a church bus.

It happened on Monday, March 28, 2022, at around 4:30 pm.

The GFPD is also trying to determine the current location of the white car seen in the photo.

If you have any information about their identities, or about the crime in general, you're asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8408.

You can also send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119