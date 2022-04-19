Suspect charged in connection with Great Falls fire

GREAT FALLS — Jordan Matthew Bullplume is facing criminal charges in connection with a fire in Great Falls on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The fire was reported at about 2:35 a.m. in a large gravel lot owned by a moving company near 812 2nd Street South;

The fire destroyed or damaged between 40 and 50 "connex-style" wooden boxes; the cost of the damage is estimated at between $12,000 and $15,000.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, and there were no injuries reported.

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department learned that the owners of the property had recently kicked out several transients that were "living" in the boxes.

Surveillance video from the scene allowed officers to identify Bullplume, who initially denied having any knowledge of a fire.

After further questioning and when told about the video, Bullplume admitted that he and several others had started the fire to stay warm.

Bullplume, 39 years old, has been charged with criminal mischief (felony), negligent arson (misdemeanor), and criminal trespass (misdemeanor).



TRENDING ARTICLES

