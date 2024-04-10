Suspect at large after ramming West Yellowstone police vehicle during high-speed chase

Law enforcement officers in and around West Yellowstone are searching for a man who reportedly hit a police officer's patrol vehicle with his pickup truck during a high-speed chase.

The West Yellowstone Police Department has identified the suspect as Kayden Michael Mobley.

According to the WYPD, a police officer attempted a traffic stop on Mobley on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, for speeding and an expired vehicle registration.

Mobley drove away, leading officers on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, Mobley reportedly struck the patrol car of the police chief with his pickup truck, causing the patrol vehicle to go off the road and roll several times.



The chase was called off as officers stopped to rescue the police chief, who was taken to Big Sky Medical Center with what are said to be minor injuries.

At last report, Mobley was driving a 2015 maroon Ford 350 pickup truck with Montana license plate DVR190.

Anyone who sees Mobley or the pickup truck is asked to call the WYPD at 406-646-7600, or call 911.

We will update you if we get more information.

