Student charged following Corvallis schools threat

HAMILTON — A student is facing charges after a potential threat was made by email at the Corvallis School District related to the media reported TikTok challenge on Friday.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says school personnel became aware of the possible threat by email, and contacted detectives who were on the school campuses.

Sheriff Holton says a middle school student was identified as a suspect and was quickly located off-campus and taken into custody.

“The suspicious email mentioned the possibility of violence on the campus. No direct threats were made, and the student did not have the means or ability to carry out an offense at the school,” a news release states.

Holton explained that with the suspect in custody -- and considering the nature of the offense -- “the decision was made with school officials that any danger to the students was mitigated.”

The middle school student faces criminal charges following the incident.

Sheriff Holton said, “the quick action by the school coupled with the already heightened security contributed to a positive outcome in this situation.”