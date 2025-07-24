Shepherd woman sentenced to prison for homicide

BILLINGS — Kennedy Rose Aigner, who admitted to shooting Quaid Fluckiger dead inside a Shepherd home, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Aigner, 24 years old, pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide for the February 24, 2024, death of Fluckiger.

A plea agreement called for prosecutors to dismiss a weapons enhancement and a felony tampering charge in exchange for her plea.

At a hearing in April, Aigner admitted that she shot Fluckiger in the head with a .22-caliber pistol inside a residence on Chicago Road.

Aigner was arrested shortly after deputies responded to a report of an overdose and found the 24-year-old man at the residence and unresponsive.

Deputies attempted to revive Fluckiger with CPR, Narcan, and other procedures, but he was later declared dead at a hospital.

Fluckiger's death was later determined to be the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Aigner admitted shooting Fluckiger during an argument, and authorities said the firearm used in the shooting was hidden in a garage.

Aigner and Fluckiger lived at the Shepherd residence with their 4-year-old child.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Jessica Fehr on Wednesday followed a prosecution recommendation and ordered Aigner to serve 55 years at the Montana Women's Prison.

The judge also ordered Aigner to pay $2,797 in restitution.

