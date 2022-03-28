Public forum: "Crime and the Law - Staying Safe in Great Falls"

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers will host a free public forum in Great Falls this week; it will feature experts talking about how the law affects what they can and cannot do.

The event is called "Crime and the Law - Staying Safe in Great Falls."

It will at the University of Providence from 6:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, in the UC Conference Center B (near the corner of 13th Avenue South and 20th Street).

Panelists will include:

* Municipal Court Judge Steve Bolstad

* Police Chief Jeff Newton

* Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki

* Pre-Release Director Alan Scanlon

* Sheriff Jesse Slaughter

* DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Stacy Zinn

After panelists make presentations, audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions.

If you can't make it to the forum in person, you can participate virtually via Microsoft Teams by clicking here .



