Prosecutors detail events leading up to homicide

Skyler Griebel, the 29-year-old man accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Tyler Netto of Livingston, appeared in Park County District Court on Wednesday afternoon for a bail modification hearing.

Griebel’s bail was set at $1.5 million after the shooting on Feb. 8. In March, Griebel pleaded not guilty to a charge of deliberate homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Griebel's defense attorneys are arguing for a reduced bail amount of $100,000 and say Griebel acted in self-defense. Prosecutors say that's up to a jury to decide.

According to charging documents, Netto had been living in a residence in Clyde Park with his ex-girlfriend and Griebel had also been spending time there.

On Feb. 4, 2022, Netto reportedly contacted a Park County Sheriff deputy to report his concern for drug activity that Griebel and the woman were allegedly engaged in. Netto also reported that Griebel had been threatening him with violence. He reportedly told the deputy that he was unable to leave the residence because he didn’t have the ability to put gas in the car to leave and knew that Griebel had a gun.

A Park County Sheriff’s deputy was assigned to follow up on the complaint that Netto had called into dispatch. In a phone conversation, Netto reportedly told the deputy that Griebel had threatened to kill him and agreed to send the deputy messages between the two men.

On Feb 8, 2022, at approximately 4:50 am, a call for assistance was received by the Park County Dispatch and a deputy was sent to the residence in Clyde Park. A man who was a friend of Netto reported that Netto had been shot in the stomach by Griebel, who had reportedly left the residence. At the time of the call, the man indicated that Netto was breathing but unconscious.

When the deputy arrived Netto was located on his back on the ground outside the residence. The deputy indicated Netto was unresponsive while performing CPR. Netto was declared deceased at 5:46 am.

No verdict was reached on Wednesday, with the presiding judge saying a ruling would be issued later.