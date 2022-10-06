Police investigating gunshot damage in NW Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired near CMR High School early on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, causing some property damage. There were no injuries.

The GFPD said in a news release that at about 3:30 a.m., dispatchers received several calls from community members who reported hearing sounds of a gun being fired in the vicinity of 3rd Street NW and Northwest Bypass. Officers were sent to investigate, but after spending a significant amount of time looking into the incident, they found no one reporting injuries and no apparent property damage.

At around 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched for a report of vandalism at a residence in the 1500 block of 5th Street NW. The homeowner showed the officers a hole in an exterior wall and a bullet that was found inside the kitchen.

Officers extended the investigation to include surrounding homes and found several spots of damage likely caused by bullets. They also found a speed limit sign along the 200 block of 14th Avenue NW with several holes and with bullet casings on the ground nearby.

There were several police officers and vehicles in the area throughout Tuesday morning investigating; some people were concerned due to the proximity to CMR High School, but this incident does not appear to have any connection to the school.

The GFPD would also like to talk to occupants of a vehicle that was captured on surveillance video in the area, as they may have information about the incident:

