New charge against father in deadly shooting of child near Libby

LIBBY — A new charge has been filed against 24-year-old Timothy Moore after his three-year old son died from a gunshot wound in their Libby home.

Moore has pleaded not guilty to an amended felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Libby man charged for son's death

Moore previously pleaded not guilty to felony negligent homicide, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a child who had been shot on Granite Creek Road near Libby on May 27, 2025.

The child was treated at the scene and then taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, where he later died, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

A deputy said Moore appeared to be in an "altered mental state." The deputy asked Moore if he was involved, and Moore asked the deputy "to shoot him."

Moore told the deputy that he set his firearm on the couch and went outside to smoke. Moore said as he was standing outside, he heard a popping sound.

He told the deputy he ran back inside and found his child holding the firearm with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Court documents says that the deputy saw a .22 caliber handgun in Moore's pants pocket.

When Moore was being arrested, a detective observed "track" marks on his arm consistent with intravenous drug use.

Moore also had two magazines for a .22 caliber handgun in his pants pocket.

While a detective was working to secure the scene, a woman who also lives at the residence asked for keys to her vehicle and her prescription medication.

The detective found a clear glass pipe laying at the top of the stairs. The pipe appeared to be consistent with drug paraphernalia used to smoke illegal narcotics, per court documents.

When the detective went inside the home, he found the woman's medication and found a multi-color silicone container with a crystal-like substance in it. The substance appeared consistent with illegal narcotics such as methamphetamine.

Moore is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center and will appear in Lincoln County District Court for a pre-trial conference on November 17, 2025.

