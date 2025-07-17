Man hospitalized after a shooting in Missoula

UPDATE: 7:53 p.m. - July 16, 2025

As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Josef Manchester was remanded to the Missoula County Detention Facility on preliminary charges — including assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.

Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the Missoula Police Department.

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and conduct interviews. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Burger at (406) 552-6283.

UPDATE: 3:33 p.m. - July 16, 2025

A 30-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Missoula early Wednesday morning.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett discusses Wednesday's shooting:

Wednesday morning Missoula shooting under investigation

Missoula police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Cooper Street, according to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett.

"Officers responded quickly to the situation; they did make contact with a 30-year-old male who had been shot in his torso multiple times," Bennett said.

The man received immediate life-saving care at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

MTN News A 30-year-old man was shot shortly before 6:30 a.m. on July 16, 2025, in the 2000 block of Cooper Street in Missoula.

Police blocked off the area where the shooting occurred and were able to gather enough information to locate a vehicle connected to the incident.

"Missoula County deputies were in the area, found the vehicle and were able to successfully initiate a traffic stop and detain all occupants of the vehicle," Bennett said.

Bennett says that at this time, all of the people involved have been accounted for, and Missoula Police detectives are actively conducting interviews.

MTN News

No arrests have been made at this stage in the preliminary investigation.

"We're still continuing our investigation, gathering witness statements, looking at evidence and looking at all evidence combined," Bennett said.

The Missoula Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ethan Smith at (406) 552-6335.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

(first report: 9:05 a.m. - July 16, 2025)

A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Cooper Street shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find that a 30-year-old man had been shot and began life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly after the shooting and took the occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says all of the people involved in the incident have been identified and detectives are interviewing them.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who saw the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Ethan Smith at 406-552-6335.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.