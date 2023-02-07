Man fatally shot during attempted Missoula home invasion

MISSOULA - A person who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday afternoon has passed away.

Missoula Police responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

“A homeowner encountered a male attempting to gain access into his residence. The homeowner gave multiple warnings advising the male to stop. The male continued to enter the residence, broke through his screen door, the front entrance, where he gained entrance into the residence. The homeowner then shot him multiple times," Missoula Police Department spokesperson Whitney Bennett told MTN News.

“Once officers were on scene they started lifesaving measures. Medical arrived on scene and continued lifesaving measures. Then they transported him to a local hospital where later he was pronounced deceased," Bennett said.

Bennett added that law enforcement has spoken to the homeowner who has been cooperative with the investigation. Additional details are expected to be released following the coroner's report.

“That just goes to show that you need to make sure that your home is locked and secured," Bennett noted.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.