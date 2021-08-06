Man arrested after entering wildfire scene near Polson

POLSON — A Polson man is facing charges after entering the Boulder 2700 fire scene on Sunday.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says law enforcement was notified about a man who was presenting himself as an incident commander and/or a fire investigator.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Donald Breese of Polson, was dressed in typical wildland fire fatigues and presented identification to enter the area.

However, local firefighters recognized Breese as not being part of the fire effort and asked that law enforcement conduct an investigation.

According to a news release, deputies executed a search warrant on Breese’s home on Wednesday and he was arrested for impersonating a public servant and obstructing a public servant.

The cause of the Boulder 2700 fire remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with CSKT fire investigators.

Sheriff Bell notes only residents and authorized guests of those residents are allowed to enter the area of Finley Point area and from mile marker 6 on Highway 35 to Mahood Lane. Re-entry passes can be obtained at the Linderman Elementary School Gym.

Highway 35 remains completely closed from Mahood Lane to mile marker 16 and Lake County deputies are enforcing the closures.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is asking boaters to stay out of Skidoo and Blue bays due to firefighting aircraft suppression efforts. People interfering with the firefighting efforts could be arrested.