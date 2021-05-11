Watch
Juvenile charged after threats against Ronan students

A juvenile has been charged with felony intimidation for making threats against students in the Ronan on Monday.
Lake County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 11, 2021
RONAN — A juvenile has been charged with felony intimidation for making threats against students in the Ronan.

While the nature of those threats has not been released, the Ronan School District did post to social media on Monday.

"Thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, we were able to identify and locate the student responsible for the threats made. At this time, the threats to RSD have been mitigated. We will run school tomorrow as normal."

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the threats had been made against Ronan students via social media. An investigation was then launched and the juvenile was cited in connection to the threats.

Sheriff Bell added there is no ongoing threat to Ronan schools.

