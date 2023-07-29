Jury unable to reach unanimous verdict on deliberate homicide charges in trial of Zachary Norman

BOZEMAN — The jury in the trial of Zachary Norman, the man accused of shooting and killing two brothers in Three Forks in January 2022, returned a partial verdict on Friday, unable to reach a unanimous decision on the two deliberate homicide charges Norman is facing.

The jury unanimously found Norman guilty on two counts of felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. On each deliberate homicide charge, ten jurors found Norman guilty, with two jurors finding him not guilty.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News the hung jury means the charges against Norman still stand for now; prosecutors will decide whether to dismiss the charges or retry him on the two counts of deliberate homicide in the deaths of Brendan Estabrook and Chase Estabrook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.