House fire in Great Falls was 'intentionally set'

Investigators believe that a house fire in Great Falls on Monday, June 26, 2023, was deliberately set.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out at 4:47 a.m. to a home on the 1400 block of 14th Street South.

Firefighters found the rear of the house to be "heavily involved" in fire, and that the fire had burned through the roof near the kitchen.

The main power line in the backyard had been burnt in half. The power line was still live causing a hazard for firefighters, and the gas main had been compromised and was feeding the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 5:35 a.m.

There was only one person in the home at the time of the fire; she and her dog were able to make it out safely. The occupant had three cats living in the house; firefighters rescued one of the cats. The other two are unaccounted for at this time.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh said in a news release on Monday afternoon that based on video footage obtained, the fire was found to have been intentionally set.

The Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Bureau and the Great Falls Police Department are working to identify the suspect seen in the video.

The American Red Cross has been notified to provide assistance the woman. We will update you if we learn of any way that people can help.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.



