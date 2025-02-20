HELENA — On Wednesday, Susan Skinner – also known as Sue Bannon – was sentenced for embezzlement and elder exploitation. Skinner appeared before Judge Mike Menehan in Montana District Court. Watching in the gallery were people directly impacted by her actions.

Helena woman sentenced for fraud and elderly exploitation

Charging documents in the case accused Skinner of taking cash rent payments from residents at Pheasant Glen Residences and not crediting the tenant accounts.

The Rocky Mountain Development Council runs Pheasant Glenn for Seniors and families on fixed incomes or who qualify for low-income assistance. At the time of the accusations, Skinner managed the property for RMDC.

Skinner was also accused of applying for Montana Emergency Rental Assistance benefits for several tenants without their consent or knowledge.

RMDC contacted law enforcement upon suspecting the theft and terminated Skinner’s employment.

More than 16 victims and $71,000 in stolen funds were identified by law enforcement during their investigations.

“Calculated. That is the only way to describe your disgraceful actions while employed by Rocky Mountain Development Council,” testified Elizabeth Mogstad, RMDC Director of Affordable Housing. “You were trusted to take care of our tenants who are often the most vulnerable members of our community.”

RMDC reported employees worked 50-60 hour weeks for months to resolve the situation caused by Skinner and financially make good the harm caused to their clients.

Skinner’s supporters on Wednesday said she suffered from alcohol and gambling addiction.

Last year Skinner entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors. By admitting to one felony count of theft by embezzlement and one count of elder exploitation, the state agreed to drop the 11 other felony counts.

At the sentencing hearing, Skinner expressed remorse for her actions and a desire to apologize to those she wronged.

“I deeply regret my action and the damage, pain and suffering my actions inflicted,” said Skinner. “My actions were despicable, hurtful, deceitful and I took advantage of those who trusted me and relied on me.”

In his sentencing, Menehan noted that while addiction may explain some of Skinner’s actions, it doesn’t excuse them. He also noted Skinner’s actions had reverberations in the community and targeted some of the most vulnerable.

Menehan sentenced Skinner to 10 years in detention, with five of those years suspended on each count. The sentencing for the two counts will run concurrently. She is also required to pay $71,000 in restitution and court fees.

Skinner paid $40,000 in restitution Wednesday and was taken into custody following the hearing.

MTN briefly spoke with those impacted by Skinner’s actions. They said they were happy with the sentencing and ready to move on.

