Helena man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman

A Helena man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Bozeman Community was sentenced to prison.

Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

In March 2021, investigators with the Missouri River Drug Task Force allegedly obtained meth from Goudiaby and co-defendant, Tajiyah Spano in several controlled purchases in Bozeman. Spano was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Officers found 2.3 pounds of meth with a pistol in a safe inside a bedroom rented by Goudiaby. One pound of meth is equal to about 3,624 doses.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark and investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force.

This case is part of a program called Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). This program aims to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make neighborhoods safer.