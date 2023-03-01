Helena man accused of shooting at people that gave him a ride home

HELENA — A Helena man has been arrested following an early Tuesday morning shooting on the southeast side of Helena.

Ronald Howard King, 57, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court. He is facing the charge of attempted deliberate homicide, a felony. Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set King's bond at $500,000.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Broadway for a report of a person shooting at an occupied car.

The individuals in the car said they had just recently met King that day and gave him a ride home from the downtown area.

“As the male was exiting the vehicle, he became belligerent with the caller and his friend,” wrote Helena Police Lieutenant Jayson Zander in a press release, “Once out of the vehicle, the suspect male pulled out a firearm and shot through the passenger door window.”

Zander added that one of the individuals in the car reported getting glass in their eye from the broken window, but no other injuries were reported.

Officers were able to contact King and eventually take him into custody without incident.