HELENA — Kale Lee Buchanan, 18 Helena, is accused of raping two women.

Buchanan made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on July 2. He faces two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Helena Police met with two women who allege Buchanan raped them while they were intoxicated. According to court documents, the women said they told him to stop multiple times but were too intoxicated to resist.

His bond was set at $20,000.