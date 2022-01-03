Great Falls meth user sentenced for illegal possession of numerous firearms

GREAT FALLS — Jeremiah Lewis Camphouse, who admitted using methamphetamine and possessing firearms after law enforcement seized numerous guns along with ammunition from his residence, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Camphouse, 41 years old, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Prosecutors said that while investigating Camphouse in April 2020 for other crimes, law enforcement officers learned that Camphouse was a "heavy" meth user and had numerous firearms and ammunition at his house.

Officers obtained arrest and search warrants for Camphouse.

Camphouse admitted to being a daily meth user and that he had “a little bit of dope” at his home.

Camphouse also admitted to possessing and trading numerous firearms. During a search of Camphouse’s home, officers seized dozens of firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and various firearms components.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Camphouse to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said in a news release.

Morris also ordered the forfeiture of 48 firearms and 10,826 rounds of ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Great Falls Police Department.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Camphouse also has two felony convictions in Cascade County for sexual abuse of children.