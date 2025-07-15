GFPD investigating 'lewd' incident at The Peak

GREAT FALLS — Michael William Brainard has been charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after he allegedly exposed his genitals to people - including children - at The Peak Health & Wellness Center in Great Falls.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 13, 2025; police officers were dispatched to The Peak at 1800 Benefis Court at about 6:30 p.m.

An employee told police that he was alerted by gym members that Brainard was walking around the pool area while naked.

The employee found Brainard in a locker room and tried to talk with him.

Court documents state that Brainard "got into" the employee's face with his arms tensed and fists clenched, asking him what he was going to do.

The employee told police that it appeared Brainard want to fight him.

The Great Falls Police Department addressed the incident in a social media post on Tuesday:

Officers learned an 82-year-old male entered the pool area, from the men’s locker room, attempting to "cover" his genetalia with a small wash cloth. At one point, the male stood nude in front of a group of children and their parents before entering another room full of children and sitting down in front of them, still nude. An employee attempted to stop the male when he pushed the employee away.

The GFPD says that Detective Lake has been assigned to the case and would like to hear from anyone exposed to the nudity on Sunday, including parents of children who may be victims.

Detective Lake would also like to talk to anyone who may have seen similar behavior prior to this incident.

If you have information for Detective Lake, call 406-455-8516, or click here to send a message via the GFPD Facebook page.

Brainard is facing a felony charge of indecent exposure and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.