Driver charged in pinning, killing pedestrian at Snowbowl

MISSOULA - A pedestrian died following a fatal car collision in the Snowbowl parking lot near Missoula on the evening of April 5, 2023.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Andrew Novak said a pedestrian was sitting in a camping chair at the back of their car when a truck that was purposely fishtailing and spinning in the Snowbowl parking pinned the pedestrian between both vehicles.

When law enforcement arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck that pinned and killed the pedestrian was investigated for a DUI and was served a search warrant for his blood.

The driver, identified as Gregg Andrew Hancock, has now been charged with vehicular homicide by the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

In charging documents, Hancock told Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Van Note that he had been drinking and was having fun in the parking lot by spinning circles. Hancock said he saw his friend and decided to mess with him by driving towards him. When the defendant applied the brakes, the vehicle slid into the victim pinning him to the back of a pickup truck. The man died on the scene.

To read the court documents click here.

Additional reporting by Melissa Rafferty

