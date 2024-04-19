Defendant found guilty of running over and seriously injuring MHP trooper

LIBBY — A jury has found Jason Allen Miller guilty of running over and seriously injuring a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper in Lincoln County in 2023.

Closing arguments in the trial of Jason Allen Miller began on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Libby, and the case was then handed over to the jury for deliberations.

Miller was charged with several felonies after hitting MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson with his vehicle as officers tried to arrest Miller on a warrant on February 16, 2023, near Eureka.

Deputies were trying to arrest Jason Allen Miller for a warrant when he sped away in his pickup truck, triggering a chase by law enforcement officers.

Miller tried to turn onto Camp 32 Road and lost control of his vehicle.

Officers approached his vehicle, but he regained control and drove at them, hitting Johnson.

Miller had previously pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, which include attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, and aggravated kidnapping.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Jason Allen Miller appearing in a Libby courtroom on April 19, 2024.

Johnson spent months in recovery and rehab at a Colorado hospital before returning to his hometown of Chester in October of 2023.

He sustained a punctured lung, damaged liver, head injury, broken ribs, broken arm, broken leg, and severe spinal trauma.

On Friday afternoon, the jury returned its verdict, finding Miller guilty of attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated kidnapping, and a sentencing enhancement for the use of a weapon.

Sentencing for Miller has been scheduled for June 5, 2024.

