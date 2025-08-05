Day 4: Monday evening update from law enforcement on Brown manhunt

Anaconda — Anaconda Chief of Police Bill Sather provided a short update Monday evening, day four of the manhunt for Michael Brown, the suspect in the Owl Bar mass shooting which took place Friday, Aug. 1.

Chief Sather expressed gratitude for the other agencies that are assisting in the search, but said there are no substantial updates at this time.

The entire press conference is below:

Chief Sather also released this statement:

A message from Chief Sather:

I want to talk directly to the people of Anaconda.

I am grateful for the support that our community has received. I’m grateful for all of the law enforcement assistance our department has been offered.

Knowing that the Attorney General and other officials have provided information to the media and to the public, I wanted you to hear it from me: We are working around the clock to locate Michael Paul Brown.

Your Anaconda law enforcement officers are working hand in hand with the folks from the assisting agencies. I recognize the public wanting regular updates and know that you haven’t heard directly from me as much as you’d like. I am focusing my efforts on finding Mr. Brown. Your law enforcement officers are doing the same.

It's important that you know that we are doing everything we can to keep Anacondans safe. If there is a need to convey a security risk, other than has already been said, we will make sure that you know.

Please understand that the search is ongoing and though there are hundreds of individuals working tirelessly and information on the ground is changing at all times, there is not a substantial update to provide to the community at this time. The search is ongoing. When something new arises, you will know.

In the meantime, please be patient with those working to locate Mr. Brown. Please remain vigilant and continue to call in any reports to law enforcement.

If you have any information, you can call the tipline at 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.

From Tragedy to Teamwork: Anaconda Shooting Prompts Mutual Aid Among Law Enforcement