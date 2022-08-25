Watch Now
Billings shooting sends man to hospital

Officers search for suspect
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:15:51-04

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:15 a.m. near Division Street and Lewis Avenue.

A 49-year-old male victim from Billings suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled on foot and the investigation was ongoing. No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

